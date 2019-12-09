Mary J. Blige's Nordstrom 2019 Holiday Gift Guide

Michael Buckner/Deadline/Shutterstock
by Carly Milne | Mon., 9 Dec. 2019 3:30 AM
To put it simply, Mary J. Blige is an icon. So it's no wonder she was asked to curate a special list of gifts for Nordstrom's 2019 Holiday Gift Guide.
The multi-hyphenate powerhouse first stole our hearts with her music career, which launched her into the stratosphere back in the early '90s. Since then, she's released 13 albums (eight of which went multi-platinum), won countless awards (including eight Grammys), and transitioned into acting (for her role in Mudbound, she was nominated for a Golden Globe and an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress).
It shouldn't be a surprise that her selections reflect her exceptional taste. From a deliciously scented Jo Malone candle to a luxurious Versace wool throw, and a diamond pave collar necklace to boot, these gifts are the kind you give to any capital-q Queen.
Here are five of our favorites below.
"No one can have too many candles! This is the perfect hostess gift for the holidays, and it smells amazing."
"The perfect rose gold. This is a great gift for a girlfriend, your mom, or any female in your life. It's a statement piece!"
"Need I say more? This is a WOW gift, the ultimate in gifts! Tasteful and timeless."
"The winter boot that keeps your feet warm but still looks stylish. These are waterproof and perfect for those rainy or post-snow NYC days!"
"I love anything Versace, and this throw beautifies any space!"
Check out Mary J. Blige's entire Nordstrom 2019 Holiday Gift Guide, and get more gifting inspo with E!'s Holiday Gift Guide!
