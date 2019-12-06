by Cydney Contreras | Fri., 6 Dec. 2019 2:23 PM
The devil is in the details.
Taylor Swift is known for her ingenious ways of revealing album dates, song names, etc. in her music videos, so it's no surprise that Swifties have already found the latest clues in the new music video for "Christmas Tree Farm." The video, which includes throwback pictures and home movies, is a touching tribute to her childhood in Pennsylvania.
And that's the thing: her childhood began when she was born on Dec. 13, 1989. So fans were puzzled when they saw a home movie with a timestamp of Nov. 23, 1989. This then set fans off on a mission to find out what it could possibly mean. And so far, the best theory is that it's an Easter egg revealing the possible release of her next album.
Hear us out, because, while it's far-fetched, these fans have been right before. One Twitter user theorized, "November 23 1989. Taylor wasn't born yet. 8 days until the end of the month and then 13 days later she was born... 8... 13. TS8 is coming."
Other people think the November date hints at the release of her remastered music, since that is the month she's legally allowed to do so.
But a new album isn't the only thing Swifties have to look forward to in 2020. Not only does she have Lover fest on her lineup, but she's also releasing a Netflix documentary about her rise to pop star stardom.
According to Netflix, the film titled Miss Americana will be "a raw and emotionally revealing look at one of the most iconic artists of our time, as she learns to embrace her role not only as a songwriter and performer, but as a woman harnessing the full power of her voice."
It's going to a happy New Year indeed!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?