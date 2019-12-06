The Kringles are comin' to town!

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn—or, should we say Santa and Mrs. Claus—are back! On Friday, Netflix announced that the famous duo will be reprising their roles in The Christmas Chronicles 2. The highly-anticipated sequel to 2018's The Christmas Chronicles, which tells the story of two young siblings that help Santa save Christmas, will be available to stream in 2020.

"Here's some news that will bring you cheer: our favorite Mr. & Mrs. Claus will be back next year!" the popular streaming service shared on the official Netflix Family Twitter, along with a holiday card from the Overboard co-stars dressed as their characters. "The #ChristmasChronicles2, on Netflix next holiday season."

Excited to share the news with her fans, Goldie tweeted, "A year later and I'm still ringing Santa's jingle bells. I couldn't be happier to be working on Christmas Chronicles again with Kurt Russell, my real life Santa @netflix 2020."