Pink Is “Letting Go” Of 2019 With An Edgy New Buzz Cut

We're raising our glasses to Pink's new haircut!

On Friday, the singer debuted her freshly-buzzed ‘do on Instagram. Holding her blond locks in her hands in a moment of reflection, the "Walk Me Home" singer wrote, "Letting go."

A look this good definitely needs to be celebrated, which is what Pink's celeb pals did in the comments section. "Twins!!!!" Selma Blair wrote, who shaved her head back in June with the help of her 7-year-old son Arthur Saint Black. Her personal trainer Jeanette Jenkins commented, "Damn girl. I know that feels good." Fellow buzz cut queen Kate Hudson, who shaved her head in 2017 for a mystery project, also chimed in, "The most liberating!"

It appears that Pink's husband Carey Hart is also a fan of the shorter cut. He wrote, "Love it!!!!!!!!!"

Known for her edgy style, the "What About Us" singer has always been one to change up her hair. In the past, Pink has rocked everything from gelled spikes and slicked-back pompadours, to short pixie cuts and fierce undercuts. And back in the 2000s, she was the epitome of punk with her electric neon pink strands.