How Corey Gamble Cemented His Place in America's Most Famous Family

How exactly did we get to this point?

Corey Gamble has been a part of our lives (okay, fine, our DVR recordings) for the better part of five years and yet we know shockingly little about the enigmatic Atlanta native, save for his connection to Kardashian family friend Justin Bieber and his ability to wear the hell out of a good suit.

Which was precisely Khloe Kardashian's argument on this summer's season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians when she, sister Kim Kardashian and brother-in-law Kanye West clashed with momager Kris Jenner about her boyfriend's secretive tendencies.

"Kanye texts Corey something along the lines of, 'Look, we don't know you. We've never met any of your family members," Kim shared. And though she may not have tried such a blunt approach, "I agree with that statement from Kanye," Khloe shared. "We don't know anything about Corey like that."