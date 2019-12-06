by Chris Harnick | Fri., 6 Dec. 2019 9:00 AM
Sure, The Crown season three has only been out roughly for a month now, but if you, dear reader, are anything like us, you're ready and hungry for new episodes already. Well, you're going to have to wait. The adventures of Netflix's Queen Elizabeth II will continue in a fourth season, but you're going to have to wait. How long? That remains to be seen.
The details we do know about The Crown season four are a bit sparse. We know the cast will stay the same, anchored by Oscar winner Olivia Colman, and that the show will continue to trek along through time. Season three ended in the year 1977, and a certain star of The X-Files will be playing the prime minister in office from 1979-1990, so…do the math. And that also means a certain famous princess will hit the world stage in the new season.
Below, get the scoop on what we know about the upcoming fourth season and be sure to come back to E! News for more scoop.
Netflix
The season three cast, including Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter, Tobias Menzies, Josh O'Connor and Erin Doherty, will all return for the fourth season.
Netflix
Seasons three and four were shot back-to-back and season three premiered November 17, 2019 with season four still in production at the end of 2019. The series traditionally drops at the end of the year, so the next installment could be the end of 2020.
#jackvalentine / Dean / SplashNews.com
Claire Foy, the Emmy-winning star of seasons one and two, was spotted filming season four. It appears to be a recreation of Queen Elizabeth's 1947 radio broadcast from South Africa on her 21st birthday.
Article continues below
Enrico Borra / SplashNews.com
Season four will introduce Princess Diana and feature her 1981 wedding to Prince Charles.
"I have been glued to the show and to think I'm now joining this incredibly talented acting family is surreal," Corrin said. "Princess Diana was an icon and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring. To explore her through Peter Morgan's writing is the most exceptional opportunity and I will strive to do her justice!"
Netflix
Expect to see a different side of this royal. "I don't want to give anything away, but I'll say that hopefully, people will feel sorry for Charles in season three, and then, maybe, we'll change that in season four," Josh O'Connor told Town and Country. "Certainly, it feels like there's a definite shift being told in season three. And all across four, there's definitely a different side to Charles that we're going to see."
#JackTheLad / SplashNews.com
Born in 1982, Prince William will make his first appearance in the series in season four. Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor play his parents, Princess Diana and Prince Charles.
Article continues below
Matt Sprake / SplashNews.com
Gillian Anderson will make her The Crown debut as Margaret Thatcher, the prime minister from 1979-1990.
"I am so excited to be joining the cast and crew of The Crown and to have the opportunity to portray such a complicated and controversial woman. Thatcher was undoubtedly formidable but I am relishing exploring beneath the surface and, dare I say, falling in love with the icon who, whether love or despise, defined an era," Anderson said.
Netflix
Season three was set between 1964 and 1977, and with Gillian Anderson playing Margaret Thatcher, the introduction of Princess Diana and birth of Prince William, we know the show goes into the 1980s in season four. Thatcher was prime minister until 1990.
The Crown season three is now streaming on Netflix.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?