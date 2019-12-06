The best and brightest from Asia's creative industry gathered in Singapore to celebrate the achievements of the year.
Held at the historic Victoria Theatre, the winners of the first round were announced, including Best News or Current Affairs Presenter/Anchor, Best Documentary Series and Best Single Drama or Telemovie.
Myanmar and Vietnam won their first-ever awards that evening, for Best Short Form Content and Best Trailer or Promo, respectively.
The second part of the awards will take place tonight, but in the meantime, check out the list of winners below.
Best Animated Programme or Series (2D or 3D)
INDIA - Lamput : Collection V2 by Vaibhav Studios
Best Branded Programme or Series
HONG KONG, CHINA - Record Rides by National Geographic Partners
Best Children's Programme (one off/series)
NEW ZEALAND - The Cul De Sac Season 3 by Greenstone TV
Best Current Affairs Programme or Series
SINGAPORE - Undercover Asia S6 (Ep 1) : Smuggling For Survival by DuGood Productions, Channel NewsAsia, Mediacorp
Best Direction (Non-Fiction)
SINGAPORE - Jatuporn Athasopa for Extreme China, Infocus Asia Pte Ltd for NGC Network Asia, LLC
Best Documentary Programme (one-off)
AUSTRALIA - The Final Quarter by Shark Island Productions
Best Documentary Series
CHINA - Extreme China by Infocus Asia Pte Ltd for NGC Network Asia
Best Editing
TAIWAN - Chun Hong Lee for The World Between Us by PTS Taiwan in association with HBO Asia & Catchplay
Best Immersive (360, VR)
TAIWAN - The Small Big Micro Vision by Taiwan Public Television Service Foundation
Best News or Current Affairs Presenter/Anchor
PHILIPPINES - Cathy Yang, Market Edge by ANC (ABS-CBN News Channel)/Sarimanok News Network
Best News Programme
NEW ZEALAND - Christchurch Terrorist Mosque Attacks by TVNZ
Best Original Programme by a Streamer/OTT
INDIA - Delhi Crime by Golden Karavan Productions/ Ivanhoe Pictures, Netflix Original
Best Preschool Programme
AUSTRALIA - Hiccup & Sneeze S2 by Northern Pictures & Beach House Pictures
Best Promo or Trailer
VIETNAM - Trailer Without You - EPL Season 2019/20 by Vietnam Satellite Digital Television Company
Best Short Form Content
MYANMAR - Still/Life by Moonji Production
Best Single Drama or Telemovie
JAPAN - An Artist of the Floating World by NHK
Best Single News Story/Report
CHINA - John Sudworth - Xinjiang Detention Centers by BBC World News
Best Sound
PHILIPPINES - Ulan by HOOQ
Best Sports Programme (one off or series)
THAILAND - 10 Fight 10 by Workpoint Group
Best Visual or Special FX in TV series or Feature Films
AUSTRALIA - Christopher Robin by Method Studios