2019 Asian Academy Creative Awards Winners: The Complete List

by Pakkee Tan | Fri., 6 Dec. 2019 6:42 AM

The best and brightest from Asia's creative industry gathered in Singapore to celebrate the achievements of the year.

Held at the historic Victoria Theatre, the winners of the first round were announced, including Best News or Current Affairs Presenter/Anchor, Best Documentary Series and Best Single Drama or Telemovie.

Myanmar and Vietnam won their first-ever awards that evening, for Best Short Form Content and Best Trailer or Promo, respectively.

The second part of the awards will take place tonight, but in the meantime, check out the list of winners below.

Best Animated Programme or Series (2D or 3D)

INDIA - Lamput : Collection V2 by Vaibhav Studios

Best Branded Programme or Series

HONG KONG, CHINA - Record Rides by National Geographic Partners

Best Children's Programme (one off/series)

NEW ZEALAND - The Cul De Sac Season 3 by Greenstone TV

Best Current Affairs Programme or Series

SINGAPORE - Undercover Asia S6 (Ep 1) : Smuggling For Survival by DuGood Productions, Channel NewsAsia, Mediacorp

Best Direction (Non-Fiction)

SINGAPORE - Jatuporn Athasopa for Extreme China, Infocus Asia Pte Ltd for NGC Network Asia, LLC

Best Documentary Programme (one-off)

AUSTRALIA - The Final Quarter by Shark Island Productions

Best Documentary Series

CHINA - Extreme China by Infocus Asia Pte Ltd for NGC Network Asia

Best Editing

TAIWAN - Chun Hong Lee for The World Between Us by PTS Taiwan in association with HBO Asia & Catchplay

Best Immersive (360, VR)

TAIWAN - The Small Big Micro Vision by Taiwan Public Television Service Foundation

Best News or Current Affairs Presenter/Anchor

PHILIPPINES - Cathy Yang, Market Edge by ANC (ABS-CBN News Channel)/Sarimanok News Network

Best News Programme

NEW ZEALAND - Christchurch Terrorist Mosque Attacks by TVNZ

Best Original Programme by a Streamer/OTT

INDIA - Delhi Crime by Golden Karavan Productions/ Ivanhoe Pictures, Netflix Original

Best Preschool Programme

AUSTRALIA - Hiccup & Sneeze S2 by Northern Pictures & Beach House Pictures

Best Promo or Trailer

VIETNAM - Trailer Without You - EPL Season 2019/20 by Vietnam Satellite Digital Television Company

Best Short Form Content

MYANMAR - Still/Life by Moonji Production

Best Single Drama or Telemovie

JAPAN - An Artist of the Floating World by NHK

Best Single News Story/Report

CHINA - John Sudworth - Xinjiang Detention Centers by BBC World News

Best Sound

PHILIPPINES - Ulan by HOOQ

Best Sports Programme (one off or series)

THAILAND - 10 Fight 10 by Workpoint Group

Best Visual or Special FX in TV series or Feature Films

AUSTRALIA - Christopher Robin by Method Studios

