The best and brightest from Asia's creative industry gathered in Singapore to celebrate the achievements of the year.

Held at the historic Victoria Theatre, the winners of the first round were announced, including Best News or Current Affairs Presenter/Anchor, Best Documentary Series and Best Single Drama or Telemovie.

Myanmar and Vietnam won their first-ever awards that evening, for Best Short Form Content and Best Trailer or Promo, respectively.

The second part of the awards will take place tonight, but in the meantime, check out the list of winners below.