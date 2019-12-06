With a year in between The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season two and season three premiere, it's safe to say some details may have slipped your mind. It's completely understandable, especially since the show is so easy to binge right through. And now, with season three premiering Friday, Dec. 6 on Amazon Prime Video you find yourself with not enough hours in the day to do a rewatch? Have no fear, we're here.

Yep, it's time to get caught up with Midge, Joel, Susie and the rest of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel gang. Season two took the Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) and her parents, Abe (Tony Shalhoub) and Rose Weissman (Marin Hinkle), to the Catskills, revealed her secret and took her career to new heights with Susie (Alex Borstein) working her tail off.