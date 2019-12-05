by Cydney Contreras | Thu., 5 Dec. 2019 1:38 PM
Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjimacontinue to prove that exes can be friends.
Hollywood is a small place and it looks like Miami is even smaller. Every year, dozens of celebs head south to the Florida hot-spot for the Art Basel week, where there are fashion shows, parties and plenty of A-list events, some of which Kourtney and Younes have been in attendance for.
While some exes would slip out the back entrance to avoid the awkward reunion, it appears the reality star and model continue to be the rare pair that stay on good terms even after splitting up. A source tells E! News, "Younes and Kourtney are in Miami separately but have run into each other several times now. They were both at the Dior show and have been in touch throughout the week since seeing each other."
In fact, the source says they "arranged to meet up at LIV and party together," although the gathering is said to be "strictly platonic."
"They definitely flirt with each other and are always both giddy while around one another, but it's harmless," the insider explains. "They are friendly and have fun when they are together and it's convenient."
ToscanaPhotos / BACKGRID
The source shares they had so much fun they "were together the entire night." Of course, it isn't as romantic as it seems, because it turns out they were also with "a group of friends the entire time and weren't alone," according to the insider.
Despite the fun times they share together, the source insists, "Kourtney isn't looking to get back with Younes, she is having a good time."
This isn't the first time, and it surely won't be the last, that Kourtney and Younes spark speculation about a potential recoupling. In the year since they split there's been numerous instances where the duo appeared to be in romantic situations. Just this September, cameras caught the stars walking hand-in-hand during a stroll through downtown L.A. and in April he even attended her birthday party. But, as a source previously explained, "It's very unlikely that she will give it another try with Younes."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?