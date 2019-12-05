Inside Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner's Miami Girls' Trip

by Jess Cohen | Thu., 5 Dec. 2019 11:45 AM

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid

Instagram

Welcome to Miami, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner!

The supermodel BFFs are having some fun in the sun this week while in the Florida city for Art Basel. From hitting the beach to spending time out on the water, Bella, 23, and Kendall, 24, appear to be having the time of their lives.

"Kendall and Bella have been hanging out all over Miami for Art Basel," a source tells E! News. "They spent all of Wednesday together by the pool and beach at the Setai. They had beach chairs set up on the sand and walked down together. They made a cocoon out of umbrellas and had their own private area."

"They were tanning together and having fun," the insider continues. "They talked to each other and played on their phones."

Bella and Kendall were joined by the E! star's sister Kourtney Kardashian as well as their close pal Fai Khadra.

Photos

Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner's Miami Girls' Trip

"Everyone hung out for a while," the source adds. "They ordered some food and drinks and spent the day in the sun."

"At one point they walked down to the ocean where they had wave runners waiting for them. Bella hopped on and drove herself. Kendall rode on the back of Fai's," the insider shares with E! News. "Fai was fully dressed in his clothes and they didn't go too crazy. But Kendall stood up on the back and seemed to love riding around that way."

Later in the night, the group headed to LIV in a party bus, according to the source.

"Kendall walked in with Joan Smalls and Luka Sabbat. Bella was with Larsa Pippen," the insider shares. "They all partied together and had a great day and night."

Let's take a look at Bella and Kendall's Miami photo album below and get more details on their trip!

Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner Miami

MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

Beach Time

The BFFs shared a laugh while lounging at the beach. "They spent all of Wednesday together by the pool and beach at the Setai. They had beach chairs set up on the sand and walked down together," a source tells E! News. "They made a cocoon out of umbrellas and had their own private area. They were tanning together and having fun. They talked to each other and played on their phones."

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid

Instagram

BFFs

"At sunset they took a ride aboard David Grutman's yacht Groot," the insider tells E! News. "Kendall and Bella were inseparable."

Kendall shared a series of group pics on Instagram, captioning the photos, "friendssss."

 

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid

Instagram

Yacht Life

"They sat together and Bella laid down and put her head in Kendall's lap as they got ready to sail out of the harbor," the source shares. "They munched on some hors d'oeuvres and were constantly laughing together. They sailed around as the sun went down and all took photos together."

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid

Instagram

Sunset Sensations

"Kendall was wrapped up in a blanket to stay warm and she and Bella cuddled up together," the insider says. "They seemed to be super close friends."

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid

Instagram

Strike a Pose

The besties posed for cameras while on the yacht with their pals. Talk about a gorgeous view!

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid

Instagram

Keeping Warm

Kendall wrapped up in her blanket as she kept warm on the yacht alongside Fai. The group later went to LIV where they enjoyed a night of fun together.

