Inside Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner's Miami Girls' Trip

Welcome to Miami, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner!

The supermodel BFFs are having some fun in the sun this week while in the Florida city for Art Basel. From hitting the beach to spending time out on the water, Bella, 23, and Kendall, 24, appear to be having the time of their lives.

"Kendall and Bella have been hanging out all over Miami for Art Basel," a source tells E! News. "They spent all of Wednesday together by the pool and beach at the Setai. They had beach chairs set up on the sand and walked down together. They made a cocoon out of umbrellas and had their own private area."

"They were tanning together and having fun," the insider continues. "They talked to each other and played on their phones."

Bella and Kendall were joined by the E! star's sister Kourtney Kardashian as well as their close pal Fai Khadra.