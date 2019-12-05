As Zooey Deschanel once said in Elf, "the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear."

Jonathan Scott helped his leading lady do just that during Wednesday night's She & Him Christmas Party tour stop in Philadelphia.

As the below video by Instagram user @lildebbiesnackcakez shows, the 41-year-old HGTV star joined the 39-year-old actress onstage at the Metropolitan Opera House during her performance of "Little Saint Nick." The home design guru belted out one of the lyrics and then gave his sweetheart a quick kiss on the cheek. He even got into the holiday spirit by wearing a colorful and festive sweater.

Deschanel, who is part of the She & Him musical duo along with M. Ward, is scheduled to perform at several more venues across the country this month. However, only time will tell if Scott makes any more cute cameos during the shows.