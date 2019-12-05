How Motherhood Changed Everything for Kelly Clarkson

Because as it turns out, Clarkson is full of motherly wisdom.

Take the time her teenage stepdaughter Savannah revealed she was being bullied by an adult woman. Rather than coddle her through the moment, the singer—no stranger to battling online trolls herself—dished out some truths designed to help Savannah deal with any harsh realities she might face in the future.

"I said, 'This is gonna happen so often, so this would be a good time to learn to take the high road,'" the "I Don't Think About You" singer explained of her message to Pride Source in 2017. "'Block them or whatever you want to do to not see it, if you don't want to see it.' Bullying is gonna happen, so we tell our kids, 'That's gonna happen. I can't protect you from that. There's nothing we can do about that. There are no bullying cops.'"

In fact, if anything, Clarkson worries about making her kids' lives too comfortable. Growing up as the youngest of three in a tiny apartment with teacher mom Jeanne Taylor, "We were so poor—I mean living paycheck to paycheck," she told Redbook last November. "I think it was very good for me to see that, in a sense, because I am really appreciative of what I have and what I work for."