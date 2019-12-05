K-Pop Star Kang Daniel Takes Break Over Anxiety Disorder

Courtesy of UnUsUaL Entertainment
Kang Daniel is taking a break from all activities because of "extreme anxiety", his agency KONNECT Entertainment said in a statement.
His agency said the artist's depression and panic disorder was the reason for his hiatus.
"[Kang] has complained of extreme anxiety recently... leading to the conclusion that what should be considered the top priority for the health and safety of the artist is relaxation and rest," KONNECT Entertainment said, according to The Korea Times.
Kang was initially supposed to release his new song "Touchin'", but the agency stated that the K-pop star "is in a very difficult condition to promote the new digital single" and will not have any stage performance for the song.
The release of the statement came after Kang posted several messages detailiung the immense mental anguish he was experiencing.
"I am under immense pain. I wish somebody could please save me," he said in one of the messages posted on his online fan community, The Korea Times reports.
Another said, "The photos of myself kneeling at the end of ‘Wanna One' concert and all my emotions have become an object of ridicule … the fact that I am me is just too difficult," according to The Korea Herald.
The 22-year-old singer has since cancelled several scheduled appearances and recordings for TV programs, including "Show! Champion," an MBC music program.
Kang made his solo debut earlier this year with an explosive first album, Color On Me. The K-pop star was also embroiled in a lengthy legal battle with his former management agency LM Entertainment, which led the Korean crooner also set up his own agency, KONNECT Entertainment, to manage his career.