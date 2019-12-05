K-Pop Star Kang Daniel Takes Break Over Anxiety Disorder

Kang Daniel is taking a break from all activities because of "extreme anxiety", his agency KONNECT Entertainment said in a statement.

His agency said the artist's depression and panic disorder was the reason for his hiatus.

"[Kang] has complained of extreme anxiety recently... leading to the conclusion that what should be considered the top priority for the health and safety of the artist is relaxation and rest," KONNECT Entertainment said, according to The Korea Times.

Kang was initially supposed to release his new song "Touchin'", but the agency stated that the K-pop star "is in a very difficult condition to promote the new digital single" and will not have any stage performance for the song.