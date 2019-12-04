Today we bid a fond farewell to the Butterfly, who was just unmasked on The Masked Singer and revealed to be none other than...singer Michelle Williams.

The panel had wised up to her identity over the past few weeks, and right before she was revealed, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger locked her in as their choice. Guest judge Joel McHale said it was Victoria Beckham and Ken Jeong went with Scary Spice, Mel B.

When Williams took off her mask, Nick Cannon said, "I knew it!" McCarthy said, "I love her!"

Once unmasked, Williams emotionally thanked the show.