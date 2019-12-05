8 Holiday Gifts for True Crime Fans

by Carly Milne | Thu., 5 Dec. 2019 4:00 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Between TV shows, documentaries and countless podcasts, we're in the golden age of true crime content... so obviously, we're all obsessed. And when an obsession takes hold there's only one thing to do: gift it!
Whether the true crime fan is someone near and dear, or it's you and you're indulging in a little self-celebration, we've culled a list of must-get gifts for any true crime obsessive. Whether you're hunting out your own set of clues to famous cold cases, or you just want to shout your allegiance loud and proud, we've got the goods to help you support true crime fandom.
Check out our list below, and get some goodies for you and yours!
You fell in love with the Netflix show, so now it's time to read the book that inspired it! This is the story of Special Agent John Douglas' 25-year FBI career, sharing how he used psychological profiling to gain insights into serial killers and notorious criminals. This one's a must for any true crime fan.
If you're going to create a crime wall, you might as well do it in style. This bulletin board has the best of all worlds, with perforated metal covering corkboard, so you can use push pins or magnets to put up your crime photos and index cards with theories. Plus, it comes with everything you need to get started—with the exception of red yarn, of course.
Okay, so it's not directly connected to the famed Black Dahlia murder that's captivated us for eons, but you can still set a mood with this darkly luxurious candle, featuring the flower's dramatic signature scent. And you can hide it beneath a glass dome for when you're not burning it while reading true crime novels.
Time for lights out, but want to keep reading Mindhunter? The bonus of using this amber light is it doesn't have the same effect as white or blue light—namely, messing with your circadian rhythm. Plus, it's lightweight, rechargeable and portable.
Show your allegiance to investigation procedure by wearing a replica of that famed yellow crime scene tape around your neck. Bright enough to ensure you'll be seen in any dark alleyway, this scarf is also made of fleece, so it'll keep you warm, too.
Get your creepy on with this adult coloring book, featuring 23 of the most notorious serial killers in history. Chances are you won't feel very zen after coloring portraits of Ted Bundy, Charles Manson and Richard Ramirez, to name a few… but that's probably the point.
Obviously, you'll need a top-notch flashlight for when you're sleuthing—or when the power goes out and you get the jitters from watching too many crime documentaries. This LED flashlight has 50,000 hours of working time behind it, with five lighting modes. And not only do you get a full-size flashlight, but they also gift you a mini, too.
Who says you can't embrace your obsession throughout all facets of your life! Dress up lunchtime with these infamous yellow tape sandwich bags… but be prepared for people to move away from you in the office lunch room.
Haven't cracked the case on what to get for those hard-to-buy-for loved ones? Try our Countdown to Christmas gift guide advent calendar!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?