Inside Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's Simple Life in London

by Jess Cohen | Wed., 4 Dec. 2019 2:20 PM
You know she loves a London boy.
Taylor Swift has been spending "a lot of down time" overseas with her British beau Joe Alwyn. The celebs, who have been dating for three years now, recently celebrated Thanksgiving together in London alongside their loved ones. And now, a source is giving E! News a glimpse into the "Lover" singer's life in the English city with her longtime love.
"Taylor has been spending a lot of down time in London. She doesn't go out much other than to take a walk with Joe or go to the local pub," the insider tells E! News. "They spend a lot of time with Joe's family and friends. All weekend they had people come over or they went to family members homes."
The source adds that Swift and Alwyn are "close with Joe's parents and brothers" and "like to see them" often.
"There's nothing really exciting or big happening," the insider shares. "They just like the simplicity of life in London and visiting with family and friends."
Both Swift and Alwyn have been very busy with work in recent months—with the 29-year-old promoting her latest hit album, and the 28-year-old actor filming multiple projects—but they've managed to find some quiet time together amid their chaotic schedules.
"Taylor is back and forth to London frequently. She will leave this week and come back," the source tells E! News. "Sometimes Joe goes with her when he can. He has been filming and stationed in London for several months. Taylor has her own plane so the freedom to pick up at a moment's notice and be wherever she needs to be."
Splash News
It was just a few months ago that Alwyn supported Swift as she performed on Saturday Night Live in New York City. The couple was spotted holding hands as they walked into an after-party for the show, shortly after Swift sang her beloved ballad "Lover," which is believed to be about her relationship with Alwyn.
In turn, Swift has also been there for Alwyn amid is flourishing acting career. T.Swift even took to Instagram earlier this week to show her man some love after he posted about his upcoming role in FX's A Christmas Carol.
While Swift and Alwyn like to keep their romance private, they've been spotted on a number of dates in Alwyn's hometown of London. Swift loves the city so much, it's the subject of her fan favorite song "London Boy." As she shares in her song lyrics, "You know I love a London boy/I enjoy walking Camden Market in the afternoon/He likes my American smile/Like a child when our eyes meet, darling, I fancy you."
Swift also reveals in the lyrics that Alwyn "took me back to Highgate" where she "met all of his best mates."
Too cute! Listen to T.Swift's tribute song above!
