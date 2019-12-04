Justin Hartley's Wife Chrishell Moves Out of Shared Home After Sudden Divorce

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., 4 Dec. 2019 2:18 PM

Chrishell Stause, Chrishell Hartley

That escalated quickly! 

It looks like Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause's divorce is proceeding rather rapidly. The This Is Us Star shocked fans when he filed for divorce from his wife of two years on Nov. 22 and listed July 8 as the couples separation date. A move that seemed odd at the time considering they had been pictured together very recently. In fact, their last public event was a week prior to the filing. 

However, on Dec 2, Chrishell filed her own papers and stated the separation date as Nov. 22. The couple has yet to publicly acknowledge the matter, but from the looks of things, they are moving forward with the divorce. Chrishell was photographed moving her things out of the home that the couple shared. In the pictures she seems to be in the middle of chatting with the movers while in the process of gathering her things. 

Although neither has spoken out, Chrishell did post a slightly cryptic post on the day she filed her divorce papers. ""It's hard to watch people change right in front you," the quote by Nishan Panwar said. "But it's even harder remembering who they used to be."

Justin has yet to comment publicly about his divorce filing.

