Whether it's on or off the runway, some of Hollywood's most famous leading ladies have their signature style down pat.

Case in point: Kristen Stewart attended the Chanel 2020 Pre-Fall runway show at Le Grand Palais in Paris earlier today and sported a head-to-toe ensemble by the famous fashion house that only the Charlie's Angels star could pull off.

Dressed in a black billowy blouse and matching hot pants, the former Twilight actress embraced her trademark rock n' roll vibe with a twist that the French brand is known for.

Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid traipsed down the runway in a head-turning look complete with satin bows, sky-high heels and embellished eye makeup.

The 24-year-old paired a classic tweed skirt suit with, well, nothing on underneath aside from layers upon layers of pearl necklaces.

Bella Hadid's older sister has become a fixture on the runway for Chanel in seasons past. In fact, just last season the model saved the day as a YouTube star attempted to crash the beloved fashion show.

In video filmed by shocked audience members, Gigi was seen escorting the crasher off of the runway and towards the backstage area before she gracefully continued her walk. You know what they say—the (fashion) show must go on!