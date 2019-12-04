Camila Coelho's Holiday Gift Guide 2019

by Amanda Williams & Jake Thompson | Wed., 4 Dec. 2019 9:00 PM
When we think of street style, it's hard to ignore fashion powerhouse and social media sensation Camila Coelho. The traveling aficionado—whom also co-designed her in-house brand rightfully called Camila Coelho collection with fan favorite Revolve—and personal style go hand-in-hand.
With over 8 million followers on Instagram, and more than 4 million subscribers across her YouTube channels, it's safe to trust her instinct when it comes to taste making and gift giving. With holiday shopping on our minds, the influencer exclusively handpicked her go-to must-haves from clothing to accessories to heels to jumpstart your social holiday season calendar!
From cozy dusters to New Year's Eve frocks to shimmery heels and statement wide belts, there's something for everybody on your list (including yourself, because who are we kidding?) Our favorite? This killer sequined dress that screams "fashionista!"
Here are her picks below.
"My favorite cozy piece from my collection—perfect for travel or hanging out with family during the holidays."
"You can never go wrong with a sequin dress, and this gorgeous bronze color is festive while still feeling elevated."
"This dress would be a killer fashionista New Year's Eve outfit. The strong shoulders give it a cool twist."
"These metallic leggings look just as cool dressed up with a black blazer and heels as they do dressed down with a t-shirt."
"Every girl should own a good flare jean—they make your legs look so long!"
"A wide belt is the perfect piece to add interest to your outfit. I would wear this one wrapped around an oversized blazer to cinch my waist."
"Hello, New Year's Eve shoe! This crystal-embellished sandal is so perfect for dancing the night away at a holiday party or NYE."
