It's safe to say that Will Smith's colonoscopy vlog did not go as planned.

During his live recording of the procedure, doctors told the Bad Boys for Life star that they had discovered a precancerous polyp, leaving the 51-year-old actor shaken up. Will opened up about the scary experience on Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he said things "got real" very fast. To make matters worse, he captured the terrifying moment on camera!

"I thought it was fun, I was gonna vlog it, you know?" he told host Ellen DeGeneres, explaining that he went into the procedure with high spirits. "So, I was like, ‘Oh, this'll be cool. I'm gonna vlog my colonoscopy…' And I do it. So, we do the whole thing and I'm vlogging. And I was like, ‘Hey, it's time now we're gonna do—let's do the final piece where the doctor tells me everything.'"

Then, things changed very quickly.