Instagram just gave Jason Derulo a big Jason Derul-no.

The singer broke the internet in November when he posted a steamy Instagram that left little to the imagination. Taken on vacation in Bali, the photo showed the "In My Head" singer walking through steam wearing only black underwear, and his noticeable package—which he jokingly called an "anaconda" in the comments section—threw his followers into a frenzy. As he teased in the caption, "Don't lie... did you Zoom?"

Fast-forward to today, and Instagram has removed the post for violating its community guidelines on nudity and sexual activity. Derulo posted a screenshot of the notice and said, "Fuk u mean? I have underwear on... I can't help my size.." The post also included the original photo, as well as a follow up comment that said "#bringbackAnaconda."

The Cats actor further responded to the censoring on his Instagram Story. "Y'all ain't gonna believe this," he said in the selfie video. "Instagram took down my Bali pic! They took down my Bali pic!"