First comes love—then comes meeting the parents.

Such was the case for Nikki Bella, who's been dating her former Dancing With the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev for the past year. As she revealed on her and sister Brie Bella's podcast, the time came for her to meet his mom, dad and brother during their trip to France—while Artem reunited with them after five years apart.

"It was the first time Artem saw his parents in five years and his brother," she revealed. "He was so nervous and excited and emotional...They all got really emotional when they saw each other. They cried."

Meanwhile, Nikki also had pre-meeting jitters. "I'm not gonna lie—I was really nervous," the reality star admitted.