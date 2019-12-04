Dua Lipa Is a Barbie Doll Come to Life In Sparkly Pink Mini Dress

Pretty in pink!

We have a new love for Dua Lipa's sparkling mini dress. The 24-year-old "New Rules" singer turned heads on the red carpet on Wednesday at the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards in Nagoya, Japan. For the event, Dua shined bright in a pink dress, which she paired with matching heels.

"GIRLY GIRL for @mnet_mama awards," Dua wrote on social media alongside images of her stunning outfit.

After hitting the red carpet for her Barbie moment, Dua did a wardrobe change into a bralette, high-waisted pants, and knee-high boots for her performance of "Don't Start Now." Following her performance, Dua was awarded International Favorite Artist.

"Don't Start Now at the @mnet_mama awards! Thank you for all the love and support," Dua wrote to her social media followers after the ceremony on Wednesday. "Thank you @mamamoo_official and my LONDON GIRLS for sharing the stage w me tonight and thank you for my international favourite artist award xxx."