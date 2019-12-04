Billie Eilish Sometimes Forgets Her Fans Are Not Her Real Friends

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., 4 Dec. 2019 8:17 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Billie Eilish, Austin City Limits Music Festival 2019

C Flanigan/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Sure, Billie Eilish is a teenager with a love for The Office, but she's also a household name. 

At 17, the Calif. native is well on her way to becoming a decorated songstress with already six first-time Grammy nominations under her belt for next year's ceremony. While her road to a number one debut studio album was not an overnight one, Eilish is entirely in the midst of a career music hopefuls around the world dream of. 

Still, such a dream realized comes with its share of sacrifices. For the teen, those include being on the road to tour, which can be anxiety-inducing and take her away from her friends. While the star has brought pals along with her, she also gets a similar friendly feeling from her fans—to a fault. 

"I forget sometimes that they're not literally my friends," she told Variety of her fans in a new interview. "It's weird, like, that's probably the biggest con in it all: that people I've never met think I'm really close friends with them. And then they forget that I'm not, and sometimes say stuff at meet-and-greets or post things that are joking or sarcastic about how bad I look in [a certain] photo, and I'm like, wow, that's so mean. But then I remember that it's just part of being friends—you make fun of your friends as a joke, and they make fun of you back—so it's all love, and I really, really don't want it to change."

Photos

Billie Eilish's Most Relatable Moments

As she pointed out to Variety, "But then also, I have to be careful. If I say anything back, there'd be articles about me being mean, and also, I know from experience that when [you meet] somebody you've looked up to your entire life, even a joke can really mess you up."

Billie Eilish, Variety

Variety

However challenging the relationship between artist and fan can be, there's also room from human connection. 

"There's this group of girls I've met a couple times and they're cool as hell," she said. "They followed me to my hotel—which I hate, please don't come to my hotel—but I realized it was them and we just hung out alone in the parking lot at like 3 a.m."

Eillish recalled, "We talked and laughed and joked and played a game of ninja—it's this game where you to stand in a circle and try to get each other out by hitting each other's hands. But we just hung out, and I just was friends with them.

"And even other kids," she continued, "wearing merch with my name on it, that come to my show—they're like homies. I genuinely feel like I'm seeing my friends again."

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Billie Eilish , Music , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.