by emily belfiore | Wed., 4 Dec. 2019 7:38 AM
Karlie Kloss is weighing in.
Weeks after Victoria's Secret announced that it would be canceling its 2019 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, the former VS Angel shared her thoughts on the company's shocking decision.
"I think it's a reflection of the world we live in today," she said while visiting TODAY on Wednesday. "And, you know, consumers demand that brands are inclusive and body positive and sustainable. And I think brands have to evolve."
Kloss parted ways with the famous lingerie brand in 2015 after working with them for four years. Her decision to leave came two years after she earned her official wings. At the time, the Project Runway host didn't release a statement but later opened up about her departure in a recent interview with Vogue.
"The reason I decided to stop working with Victoria's Secret was I didn't feel it was an image that was truly reflective of who I am and the kind of message I want to send to young women around the world about what it means to be beautiful," she told the magazine in July.
Kloss continued, "I think that was a pivotal moment in me stepping into my power as a feminist, being able to make my own choices and my own narrative, whether through the companies I choose to work with, or through the image I put out to the world."
During her TODAY show interview, the model stressed that there are no hard feelings between her and Victoria's Secret, saying, "I'm grateful for the opportunities it provided me but, you know, I was ready to move on."
Switching gears, Kloss gushed about her new Project Runway hosting gig, sharing that she's thrilled to be returning to the hit reality show.
"I'm excited," she said. "This has been a great new role being the host of Project Runway and this is my second time doing it. And I feel a lot more confident…For me, I was new to get, you know, used to it from being on the runway to being the host of Project Runway. And I have had so much fun."
