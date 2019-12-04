Getty Images
Wed., 4 Dec. 2019
There's one thing that Niall Horan wants you to know: He's very single.
Sitting down with Australia's Hit 90.9's Brekkie Crew podcast, the One Direction alum declared his relationship status and set the record straight on those Selena Gomez dating rumors.
"Do I have a girlfriend? I don't, no" he said on Tuesday's episode. "I'm very much single. Very much single."
Back in October, Niall and Selena fueled romance rumors when they were photographed grabbing dinner together with friends. After being spotted with his arm around the "Look At Her Now" singer, the rumored couple brought the romance rumors to social media. That same week, Selena gave the "Nice To Meet You" crooner a shout-out on her Instagram, urging her followers to stream his new single.
At the time, a source close to the musicians confirmed that nothing was going on between them. "Selena and Niall are not dating and have been hanging out as friends," the insider shared with E! News. "They have always been good friends and have kept in touch throughout the years."
This wasn't the first time that the pair has stirred romance rumors. In 2015 while attending Jenna Dewan's 35th birthday party, Niall and Selena were caught packing on the PDA.
"Selena and Niall came together and were seen kissing," an eyewitness exclusively told E! News at the time. "They were seen making out by a handful of people. Selena seemed super into it. And Niall even more so." But sadly, they're just friends now.
During his Brekkie Crew interview, Niall was also asked if the public's interest in his romantic life was difficult to navigate, especially when he's just trying to hang out with his friends.
"It doesn't make a difference if I am seeing someone, if they're just a friend of mine, I'm going out with them in the media's eyes," he said. "So, it doesn't make a difference whether I'm seeing them or not. Well, it's just—that's just the most annoying part, isn't it really? You can't even be friends with a female!"
Still on the topic of his relationship status, Niall admitted that his music is currently his top priority over dating. "Yeah, no, I'm focusing on the job at the minute," he said. "But, I mean, it's not like you go—really go out of the way to properly look for it. If it comes to you, it comes to you. And if something falls in your way and you meet someone, or whatever, that's fair enough…just kinda see what happens."
While the "Slow Hands" singer and Selena might not actually be dating, Niall-Selena shippers might be getting a collaboration from the stars.
The source added, "They both always have been very supportive of each other's music and have talked about collaborating before." Fingers crossed!
