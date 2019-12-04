There's one thing that Niall Horan wants you to know: He's very single.

Sitting down with Australia's Hit 90.9's Brekkie Crew podcast, the One Direction alum declared his relationship status and set the record straight on those Selena Gomez dating rumors.

"Do I have a girlfriend? I don't, no" he said on Tuesday's episode. "I'm very much single. Very much single."

Back in October, Niall and Selena fueled romance rumors when they were photographed grabbing dinner together with friends. After being spotted with his arm around the "Look At Her Now" singer, the rumored couple brought the romance rumors to social media. That same week, Selena gave the "Nice To Meet You" crooner a shout-out on her Instagram, urging her followers to stream his new single.

At the time, a source close to the musicians confirmed that nothing was going on between them. "Selena and Niall are not dating and have been hanging out as friends," the insider shared with E! News. "They have always been good friends and have kept in touch throughout the years."