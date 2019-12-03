'Tis the season!

When it comes to the holidays, The Voice coaches are more than ready to celebrate. Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Gwen Stefani all opened up about a few topics surrounding the festive season, including the food they love to eat this time of year and when it's appropriate to introduce a significant other to family members.

"Omg, so funny that you brought this up," Clarkson tells E! News' Carissa Culiner after being asked when's a good time to bring a boo home for the holidays. "Because our 18-year-old daughter is dating someone, who is awesome, but like for a month. And I'm like, 'No, you can't bring your boyfriend home. You've known him for a month.'"

She says, with a laugh, "That'll scare him."

However, Stefani has a completely different view when asked the same question. "With teenagers you just want them to be happy, so if they have that girlfriend or boyfriend... just let them enjoy the moment."