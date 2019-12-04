18 Holiday Gifts Under $100 That Feel Expensive

by Carly Milne | Wed., 4 Dec. 2019 4:00 AM
Got champagne taste, but working with a beer budget? The holidays can be hard when you want to gift someone the moon, but can only afford a postcard. We feel your pain, but fret not—there's actually tons of gifts you can give that look like you broke the bank, but won't leave you crying when you look at your balance at the end of the month.
From bar and candle sets to tech goodies to decorative pieces that would make any home or office at least twice as chic, finding a spendy-looking gift for under $100 is a lot easier than you might think. In fact, we found 18 of them to get you started! Maybe one—or more—of these goodies will be the perfect thing for someone you adore.
Here's some of our faves!
For the amateur mixologist who wants to look pro, or the veteran drinkmaker who wants to make a splash, this set is a timeless and stylish addition to anyone's bar.
Candles are always a good gift, but the addition of a diffuser? Priceless—especially when it's in Voluspa's Japanese Plum Bloom scent, a delicious mix of flower petals and leaves with ripe plum fruit and crushed currants.
Create a base for the perfect glow and reduce the signs of aging with some of Sunday Riley's best sellers, including the A+ High Dose Retinoid Serum, Luna Sleeping Night Oil, and Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment.
Forget those other spendy in-ear headphones! These will give you high-quality sound with up to 14 hours of talk time and tunes, with Bluetooth connectivity, dual microphones, and sweat-resistant silicone sleeves.
Whether you believe that amethyst manifests abundance or not, you can't deny how pretty this candle holder is—and how chic it'll look on someone's table (maybe yours, if you're self-gifting!)
Is this glass bottle meant to drink from, or to admire as art? Maybe a bit of both, but no doubt it's a statement-making piece with a pure crystal stone secured to the bottom of each bottle.
Embrace your inner goddess with this sterling silver piece handmade by Seattle artisan Britta Ambauen. While Venus represents love, beauty, desire and prosperity, the moon symbolizes the cycle of life and new beginnings. Here's to 2020!
Forget stuffy paperweights—this stunning brass case features a working sundial and a compass modeled after antique 16th century compendia. Talk about a statement piece!
Get your zen on with this meditative pendulum, which is made of chrome and hangs from a wooden frame as it draws patterns in the white sand below. It's the perfect piece for someone who wants—or needs—a little serenity in their life.
Sure, this hot little number wirelessly charges Apple, Samsung and Google phones, but the best part? It looks super cool. Make a definitive upgrade from your boring old tech accessories—and show it off.
Look, nobody likes getting up early—but if you have to, wouldn't you rather do so to the gentle, steadily-growing glow of a lamp rather than the jangling of a cell phone alarm? We thought so. Plus, it features six natural sounds—and the all-important snooze button.
For someone who wants a little luxury without diving headfirst into a full silk sheet set, this is a great option. Even better? It protects your hair from damage incurred from rustling around on bedding made of rougher fabric.
It doesn't matter which stone color you choose—cheese will look fantastic on this board, whether it's a double-cream brie, or a basic Kraft single. (Hey, we're not judging—cheese is cheese!)
Sleep time is no excuse to let your sense of style fly out the window. With menswear styling and soft-to-the-touch fabric, we wouldn't blame anyone for wearing these out and about.
Nothing is worse than being stuck in the snowy outdoors and having to take off your gloves to text them. Solve that problem with these gloves, made for touchscreens and lined with cashmere to amp up the cozy.
Surely someone with cashmere gloves deserves a cashmere beanie! Super soft with a jersey roll at the bottom, winter-bound gift recipients will adore the warmth and style this beanie brings.
Another bar addition for that alcohol enthusiast, this decanter features a micro-filter that instantly aerates and removes sediment. But it's also pretty to look at, with sleek glass and stainless-steel accents.
Help someone create A Mood with this wall sconce, made of brass-finished iron rings that holds a handful of tealight candles. A beautiful addition to any room.
