If You Ever Wanted to See Armie Hammer Drink Milk Straight From a Goat, You're in Luck

by Chris Harnick | Tue., 3 Dec. 2019 3:28 PM

Bear Grylls, Armie Hammer, Running Wild With Bear Grylls

National Geographic/Jeff Ellingson

Armie Hammer has done it all. He's played twins in The Social Network, he almost ate the peach in Call Me By Your Name and now he can say he drank straight from a goat's udder. Yep, you read that right.

In the below exclusive sneak peek from Running Wild With Bear Grylls, Hammer and the adventurer explore Sardinia…and the milk of a goat.

"This is a huge decision, man," Hammer says. Bear Grylls instructs the Golden Globe nominee on how to get the milk out, but Hammer is still not sure.

"You know, I climb an entire cliff, never done it before, feel a huge sense of accomplishment, we get up here, you tackle a goat and now I've got to suck on it," he says to Grylls. "You know what? I came this far. I'm going to do it. I mean, are we doing this?"

Oh, they're doing it.

"It's irresistible not to play this one out," Grylls says.

"I've never sucked on a goat teat before," Hammer admits as the goat tries to free itself from his grip. "I know, I know. Trust me, I don't like this either."

And, yes, he does it.

"I did it! I carped the diem, like it's done…I'm actually surprised—and happy—to say, it was delicious," Hammer says.

The episode, which airs Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 10 p.m. on the National Geographic Channel, also features Hammer and Grylls scuba diving in search of an underwater sea cave reportedly used by smugglers. As if the goat and scuba diving wasn't enough, Hammer battles his paralyzing fear of heights along the way. And, oh yeah, things take an unexpected turn when he gets hijacked in the middle of the expedition. No big deal.

