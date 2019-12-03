Cardi B Responds to Offset Cheating Rumors Amid Instagram Hack

Be careful, Offset.

According to The Shaderoom, Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend took to Instagram earlier this morning to post a video showing that the Migos rapper allegedly slid into her direct messages on the social platform to tell her, "Miss u fr."

In the Instagram post, Tekashi's girlfriend wrote, "Your wife @iamcardib has a OPEN CRIMINAL CASE, why are you writing me you don't respect her??????? There [is] a lot of sh-t I haven't exposed yet, but there's a time for that." She even quoted one of Cardi B's verses from a line in a Pardison Fontane's single "Backin' It Up," writing: "I'm the QUEEN of talking shit now I'm backing it up."

But per usual, Cardi isn't here for hearsay.

The 27-year-old took to Instagram to shut the rumors down and let the public know that Offset had in fact been hacked.

"Just woke up and we dealing with this sh-t," Cardi wrote alongside an Instagram video showing a page of Offset's Twitter account privacy settings. According to the video Cardi posted, they were attempting to reset or change his password.