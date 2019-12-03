Even the greats get let go.

Adam Sandler has been a staple in the Hollywood comedy circle for years. After his tenure on Saturday Night Live, the comedian starred in hit films like The Waterboy, Big Daddy and The Wedding Singer. Before he was the star of major blockbusters, he had one major obstacle to get over, the fact that he was fired as a cast member from SNL.

Adam hasn't been shy about sharing his side of the events over the years, and even hilariously discussed it in his SNL monologue when he hosted the show in May. The comedian sat down with Howard Stern on his show The Howard Stern Show and opened up about what it was like being fired from such an iconic show so early in his career.

"I might have been like that 15 years ago if I came on and did well," Adam shared about his desire to show off when he hosted earlier this year. "I'm f--king old enough now. I realize what Saturday Night Live did for me." Although he has the hindsight to be grateful now, he does realize that it was a pretty big deal when it occurred.