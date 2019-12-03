We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Can't get enough of Post Malone? Neither can we! The history-making artist teamed up with fan favorite brand H&M to showcase twelve must-have merch items from his latest world tour, including t-shirts, jackets and more. With holiday shopping on our minds, you can take a little bit of the chart-topping rapper home this present-giving season. And while you're at it, gift yourself with something from the capsule collection too!

From denim jackets with Posty's face printed on the back to bright hoodies and signature button-down shirts, there's something for every Post Malone fanatic in your life. With so many styles to choose from, there's no question that you'll upgrade your streetwear with these new threads. With prices ranging from $25 to $60, you can stock up for everybody on your list, but hurry, items are sure to sell out fast!

Here are five of our favorites below.