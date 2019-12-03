Ashley Benson's Choppy Bob Cut Is a Warm Welcome This Winter

Ashley Benson is welcoming winter with a pretty little hair cut!

On Monday, the Pretty Little Liars alum debuted her new ‘do via Instagram with a series of playful shots. Donning a white tank top and tons of gold jewelry, Benson can be seen rocking an edgy bob in her post. Seizing the moment, she captioned the snapshots, "The Bobson by @marcmena."

Excited to share the look with her followers, the Spring Breakers star shared a video of herself showing off the Bobson on her Instagram stories. "Chop, chop, chop, chop," she sang in one video. After praising her hairstylist Marc Mena's work, she said, "This is the first time that I've never had extensions in—in my whole life, and Marc just cut my hair and I'm so excited!"

We're not the only ones that are loving Benson's shorter strands. Her PLL co-star Shay Mitchell gave it her seal of approval with some heart emojis in the comments section.