MTV
by Chris Harnick | Tue., 3 Dec. 2019 6:16 AM
MTV
On December 3, 2009 viewers first met Snooki, The Situation, DJ Pauly D, JWoww, Angelina, Sammi Sweetheart and the nickname-less Vinny, Ronnie and Angelina when Jersey Shore premiered on MTV. Originally meant to be a VH1 competition show called Guidos with an all-male cast, MTV's Jersey Shore left—and is still making—an impact on pop culture.
Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Angelina Pivarnick, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Deena Nicole Cortese are still fist-pumping on MTV in Jersey Shore Family Vacation and their many spinoffs. To celebrate, MTV gathered the extended Jersey Shore family for a photo up, see that below, and explore Jersey Shore's long-lasting impact with us below.
Jersey Shore birthed the following: Jersey Shore Family Vacation (now in its third season), Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny (a dating competition series), Cooking in the Crib with Snooki and Joey (a YouTube series featuring Snooki and pal Joey Camasta), The Show with Vinny (a hybrid talk and reality show), Snooki & JWoww (a look into the lives of the two best friends for four seasons), The Pauly D Project (a look at Pauly's life and adventures as a DJ in Las Vegas), and an upcoming series about Vinny and Pauly in Las Vegas living it up.
Scott Gries/Picture Group for MTV
Jersey Shore also inspired a number of adaptations, both in the US and abroad. There's Floribama Shore, which is still airing in the US, Geordie Shore in the UK, Spain's Gandia Shore, Poland's Warsaw Shore, Acapulco Shore in Mexico and Super Shore in Europe.
In addition to the many projects, Jersey Shore has also gifted the following terms to our everyday lexicon: GTL (gym, tan, laundry), T-shirt time, FTD (fresh to death), beat up the beat (Vinny's iconic dance), blast in a glass (a person who is an all-around good time) and of course, "cabs are here."
Jersey Shore Family Vacation will return for new episodes. Floribama Shore airs Thursdays, 8 p.m. on MTV.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?