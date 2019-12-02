Gotham Awards 2019: See Every Star as They Arrive on the Red Carpet

Lights, camera... fashion!
The streets of New York City got a little more magical on Monday night, after Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars attended the 2019 Gotham Independent Film Awards.
Held at the Cipriani Wall Street, the ceremony featured an array of actors and actresses, who have all commanded the big screen this year. And considering tonight is all about celebrating the best of the best in independent cinema, it's no wonder our favorites made a special appearance at the annual event.
Among those being recognized for their work this year are Alfre Woodard, Elisabeth Moss, Willem Dafoe, Olivia Wilde, Adam Driver and many more.
In the Best Feature category, Hustlers, Uncut Gems, The Farewell, Waves and Marriage Story are in the running for the award. So even if the leading actors didn't nab a nomination on their own, there's a good chance their movie just might take home the coveted prize.
Of course, tonight holds a lot of weight for each Hollywood star nominated, as they're usually major contenders during awards season, including the Emmys, Golden Globes and Oscars.
But before every winner is announced by the end of the night, see who graced the red carpet for the special occasion. From Jennifer Lopez to Laura Dern and Adam Sandler, the ceremony is already proving to be an unforgettable one.
Keke Palmer
Feather affair! The Hustlers actress goes all out for the star-studded event with her off-the-shoulder feathery ensemble.
Awkwafina
It's all in the details. The Farewell star, who is nominated in the Best Actress category, looks effortlessly elegant with her embroidered long-sleeve gown.
Jennifer Lopez
The Hustlers actress lights up the room in a black beaded Ralph & Russo design. The peek-a-boo material and feathery pieces make it a head-turning ensemble that only J.Lo can pull off.
Alfre Woodard
The legendary actress, who is nominated in the Best Actress category, dazzles on the red carpet with her strapless design.
Chloë Sevigny
Beige babe! The Lizzie star makes an entrance with her not-so-basique beige dress, which features look-at-me sleeves.
Beanie Feldstein
The Book Smart star's whimsical dress is making our hearts flutter with its colorful butterfly design.
Sam Rockwell
We stan a man who doesn't wear a boring suit on the red carpet.
Natasha Lyonne
The Russian Doll star proves less is more with this striking black ensemble.
Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde
Couple goals! Wilde, who's nominated in the Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award, is a vision in white. It helps that her longtime love is there by her side during this special night.
Laura Dern
The Big Little Lies actress brings high-fashion to the red carpet with her artistic gown.
Constance Wu
The Hustlers star makes a splash on the red carpet with her flamingo pink dress.
Vera Farmiga
The When They See Us actress looks ultra-chic in her white embroidered top and sleek pants.
Adam Driver
Driver keeps it classic with a black-and-white tuxedo.
Greta Lee
The Russian Doll star looks angelic and regal in her flowy white gown.
Uma Thurman
Less is more and the iconic actress proves it with this sleek and chic ensemble.
Will Ferrell
The Saturday Night Live alum cleans up nice, as he dons a navy-blue suit and colorful tie.
Julia Fox
Fox brings the glitz and the glam with her shimmering black spaghetti strap dress.
Julia Stiles
Now that's how you do a blazer-dress. Stiles radiates on the red carpet with her simple, yet striking outfit.
Willem Dafoe
The Lighthouse actor keeps it timeless for the star-studded event with his suit.
Lili Reinhart
The Riverdale star brings fun and flirty fashion to the ceremony with her little black dress.
Elisabeth Moss
Form the puffed sleeves to the plunging neckline, Elisabeth came to slay.
Adam Sandler
The actor looks dapper in a classic suit.