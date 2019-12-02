Lil Bub, the Internet's Cutest Viral Cat, Has Died At Age 8

by emily belfiore | Mon., 2 Dec. 2019 11:03 AM
Today is a sad day for the internet.
Lil Bub has passed away. On Sunday, the adorable Internet-famous cat, known for her web series Lil Bub's Big Show died at the age of 8. Her owner Mike Bridavsky shared the devastating news with fans on Monday, penning an emotional tribute on the fan-favorite feline's official social media pages.
Sharing a side-by-side picture of himself and Bub from their first meeting in 2011 and their final photo on December 2019, Bridavsky detailed Bub's health issues and her final moments.
"On the morning of Sunday, December 1st 2019 we lost the purest, kindest and most magical living force on our planet," he wrote. "BUB was cheerful and full of love laying in our bed with us Saturday night, but unexpectedly passed away peacefully in her sleep. I have always been fully transparent about BUB's health, and it was no secret that she was battling a persistent and aggressive bone infection. Even knowing this, we weren't expecting her to pass so soon or so abruptly without warning."
Lil Bub, who is a polydactyl cat born with several genetic abnormalities including feline dwarfism, rose to Internet fame in 2011. At the time, Bridavsky shared pictures of his adorable new cat on Tumblr and people everywhere fell in love with her big eyes, rolling tongue and tiny stature.
Since then, Bub and her owner went on to publish a book, host their own web series and even record music. But, according to Bridavsky, her legacy will be the strides she made in spreading awareness for other special needs cats and homeless animals through her partnership with ASPCA.
"But most importantly, BUB has made a huge difference in the world of animal welfare, and in the lives of millions of people worldwide," Bridavsky continued. "She has literally saved thousands of lives (both pets and humans), she started the first national fund for special needs pets, she was the subject of groundbreaking genetic and biological research, she's helped raise over $700,000 for animals in need, and has spread a message of determination, positivity, and perseverance to people all over the world. And even though my heart is absolutely crushed by her graceful departure from planet Earth, I know that her sprit, magic, and overwhelming energy are still with us, reminding us every day to be better."
"Dearest BUB, I will never forget your generosity, your limitless supply of love, or your uncanny ability to bring so much magic and joy to the world," he concluded. "I am forever honored and humbled that you chose me as your caretaker. Please visit all of us in our dreams often. GOOD JOB BUB."
