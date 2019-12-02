Warning: Thirst traps ahead.

On Sunday, Liam Hemsworth was called out for posting an unsuspecting thirst trap on Instagram by none other than his Isn't It Romantic co-star Adam Devine.

The Hunger Games alum shared an adorable picture of himself and his dog Dora to the ‘Gram, professing his love for his beloved canine. "@hemsworthluke captured this moment of me and my best friend Dora. Good god I love this dog," he captioned the sweet pic, giving his older brother Luke Hemsworth photo cred. The innocent post caught the attention of Adam, who left Liam the best comment, writing, "Thirst TRAP."

Much to our surprise, the Aussie didn't know what a thirst trap was! He responded to his co-star, writing, "@andybovine I just googled thirst trap. 100% true ;)."

This isn't the first time that Dora has made an appearance on Liam's Instagram—or the first time that he's posted a "thirst trap," as Adam would call it.