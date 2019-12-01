Dwyane Wade Fires Back at Trolls Who Mocked His Son's Look

by Corinne Heller | Sun., 1 Dec. 2019 9:33 AM

Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Kids, Zion, Kaavia, Instagram, Thanksgiving 2019

Instagram / Gabrielle Union

Dwyane Wade won't stand for people making fun of his kids.

On Thanksgiving, his wife and actress Gabrielle Union shared on her Instagram page a sweet family photo showing her with the NBA star, his 12-year-old son Zion and the couple's 1-year-old daughter, Kaavia James. Many users quickly criticized the older child over his acrylic nails and crop top.

"I've seen some post-thanksgiving hate on social about my family photo," Wade tweeted on Saturday. "Stupidity is apart of this world we live in—so i get it. But here's the thing—I've been chosen to lead my family not y'all. So we will continue to be us and support each other with pride, love & a smile!"

Others praised Wade.

"Idk if @DwyaneWade & @itsgabrielleu know how POWERFUL & MOVING it is that they're embracing their son's individuality," tweeted user @Miata_Shanay. "(Damnit I'm crying) In our community, being given autonomy over your body, beliefs, image, & statements as a child isn't a thing. That child is free & happy."

"As a parent my only goal is that my kids feel that i see them, love them and support them," Wade replied.

Watch

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Feel Blessed

"Shout out D. Wade for setting the example of a Black father loving and accepting their children as they are," wrote user @mattblessesyou. "There'd be a lot less trauma in our community if more Black dads were like this."

"[100 emoji]," Wade replied.

In October, online trolls also weighed in on a photo Wade posted on his Instagram Story, which showed Union, Zion and Kaavia, with the caption, "My girls."

"Looks like love to me," Union commented on Twitter. "I truly hope that everyone gets the love, support and hugs they deserve. Also Kaav ain't with the dumb s--t. Peace & Blessings good people."

Earlier this year, Union accompanied Zion to the Miami Pride Festival. Wade was unable to attend but expressed his support for the child on social media, as did his eldest son and Zion's brother, Zaire, 17.

