Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Reunite Over Thanksgiving Holiday

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott continue to spend time together, two months after E! News learned they were "taking space apart."

The two and 1 and 1/2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster joined her family on a trip to Palm Springs over Thanksgiving weekend.

Kylie and sister Kendall Jenner flew out first earlier in the week, on a private jet, and celebrated the actual holiday at mom Kris Jenner's home in the area, along with her boyfriend Corey Gamble and Khloe Kardashian and 1/2-year-old daughter True Thompson. Travis joined them in Palm Springs and spent time with Kylie and Stormi, an eyewitness told E! News.

On Black Friday, the adults headed over to the Agua Caliente Casino, where they played games like Blackjack and Poker and had drinks together.

The eyewitness said Travis seemed to be on great terms with everyone and that the group seemed to have a lot of fun gambling together and hanging out.

"They all stuck together at one table before Khloe went over to join her friends for a game," the insider said. "Kylie and Travis then got up together and got drinks. They were strolling slowly, watching some of the table games, and were followed by Kylie's security."

A video of Kylie and Travis walking together in the casino was posted on Instagram by users @buelnation and @buelnaacarmenn.