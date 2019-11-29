Ariana Grande Celebrates Thanksgiving With Both Her Parents For the First Time in 18 Years

by Jamie Blynn | Fri., 29 Nov. 2019 9:59 AM

Ariana Grande

Instagram/Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande's Thanksgiving was extra sweet this year.

For the first time in nearly two decades, the superstar, on a break from her Sweetener tour, celebrated the holiday with both her mom Joan Grande and dad Edward Butera. Taking to Instagram, the "7 Rings" singer shared black and white snaps from the festivities, which included dancing and face painting, of course. As she captioned a family selfie, "First Thanksgiving with both of my parents in 18 years!"

Since their 2003 divorce, the Grammy winner has been open about her strained relationship with Edward. In fact, in a 2014 interview with Seventeen, she called their falling out the toughest things she's had to deal with.

 "It's private, but it happened last year," she admitted. "It took my so long to be OK with it. The thing that got me there was embracing the fact that that I am made up of half my dad and a lot of my traits come from him."

"So much of me comes from my father and for so long, I didn't like that about myself," she continued. "I had to accept that it's OK not to get along with somebody and still love them."

However, over the years, it appears their relationship has improved. For Father's Day in 2017, she shared a rare throwback snap of the duo, writing, "Happy Father's Day I love you." 

And, in her 2018 hit 2018 hit "thank u, next," she once again references him. "One day I'll walk down the aisle holding hands with my mama," the 26-year-old sings. "I'll be thanking my dad 'cause she grew from that drama." 

Now, we're sure she's grateful to have everyone together for the holiday.

