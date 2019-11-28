Ellen Pompeo stands with Gabrielle Union.

In light of a recent report that claimed the former America's Got Talent judge was fired from the NBC competition series for speaking out against several alleged incidents of racism on set, Ellen took to Twitter with a message for the network.

"It's unfortunate that @nbc the same network that protected disgusting men like Matt Lauer and punished women for speaking out or not putting up with it... has not changed their practices or culture," the Grey's Anatomy star tweeted, referencing the Today host's 2017 firing for alleged sexual misconduct. "I support @itsgabrielleu commitment to speaking up to injustice. It takes courage."

Pompeo continued, "This is a teaching moment.. It's important..white girls I'm talking to you..whether you truly understand what racial injustice is or not..that you stand with your sisters on the front lines. Don't cut side deals & don't not get involved because it isn't your issue..because it is workplace cultures will continue to be toxic until there is unity and solidarity among all women."

"If you go for self in these moments you undermine the work we are out here trying to do. Obviously this network feels like they can operate like this and it's okay," she shared online.