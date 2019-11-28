See How Your Favorite Stars Are Celebrating Thanksgiving 2019

Celebrities are going ham this Thanksgiving.

Bad puns aside, it looks like the biggest and brightest stars are celebrating the holidays with a bang. From Bella Hadid baking goodies to Donatella Versace showing off her festive kicks to Victoria Beckham and David Beckham enjoying some much-needed family time, this year is one for the books.

"Happy Thanksgiving to everyone celebrating today," the Versace designer shared on Instagram, alongside a glamorous photo of her showing off her fluffy turkey slippers. "You see... I don't always wear high heels!!"

Noted.

Additionally, fellow fashion icon and former Spice Girls member took to social media to share the holiday spirit. "Happy Thanksgiving to all those celebrating today," she captioned her family picture. "Kisses from us all."

However, Jennifer Aniston's Friendsgiving celebration made everyone envious, especially since she made a special Mexican dish for her pal and late-night host, Jimmy Kimmel. "Ok, @jimmykimmel... here are your f*%king Friendsgiving enchiladas," she cheekily shared on Instagram.

Of course, we're only scratching the surface here. To see how your favorite stars celebrated the festive holiday, keep scrolling through our gallery below.

Donatella Versace, Celebs on Thanksgiving

Instagram

Donatella Versace

The fashion designer is kicking off her heels and wearing something much more comfy: turkey slippers. "Happy Thanksgiving to everyone celebrating today," she shares on Instagram. "You see... I don't always wear high heels!!"

Bella Hadid, Celebs on Thanksgiving

Instagram

Bella Hadid

The supermodel is in baking mode ahead of the Thanksgiving festivities later today. "shaped a lil funny but made with love. thankful," she writes.

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Celebs on Thanksgiving

Instagram

Beckham Family

"Happy Thanksgiving to all those celebrating today," the fashion designer says on Instagram, alongside a photo of her posing with her famous family. "Kisses from us all."

Bekah Martinez, Pregnancy Announcement, Celebs on Thanksgiving

Instagram

Bekah Martinez

It's going to be a family of four! The Bachelor alum shares the sweet and special news that there's a bun in her oven... yep, she's pregnant with baby number two!

Jennifer Aniston, Celebs on Thanksgiving

Instagram

Jennifer Aniston

The Morning Show actress gets playful for her Friendsgiving meal and gives Jimmy Kimmel his requested enchiladas. "Ok, @jimmykimmel... here are your f*%king Friendsgiving enchiladas," she cheekily shares.

Jojo Siwa, Celebs on Thanksgiving

Instagram

JoJo Siwa

"Happy thanksgiving everyone!! I'm so thankful for so many things this year," the YouTube star expresses. "So many opportunities, so many people, so much life, and so much love!! Today I'm going to celebrate everything with my family! thank you for making 2019 the most incredible year ever! I hope you all have a amazing day!"

Lauren Conrad

Instagram

Lauren Conrad

Baby's first Thanksgiving! The former reality TV star brings her newborn son to a gathering with her besties. 

Jennifer Garner, Ina Garten

Brian Bowen Smith Courtesy of Walmart

Jennifer Garner & Ina Garten

Dynamic duo much? The celebrity chef and actress team up ahead of Thanksgiving to host Walmart's Community Table event at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, Calif. 

Kehlani, Thanksgiving 2019

Instagram

Kehlani

The "Nights Like This" singer gets busy in the kitchen before Turkey Day.

Vanessa Lachey

MICHAEL SIMON

Vanessa Lachey

The television personality and proud mom partners with Libby's Fruits & Vegetables to create timeless Thanksgiving recipes.

Demi Lovato, Austin Wilson, Instagram

Instagram

Demi Lovato & Austin Wilson

Love is in the air this Thanksgiving—just ask Demi and her new boyfriend! 

Kylie Jenner, Thanksgiving 2019

Instagram

Kylie Jenner

The E! reality TV star hosts her annual Friendsgiving celebration, complete with a stunning tablescape. 

Oprah, Thanksgiving 2019

Instagram

Oprah Winfrey

"In Milwaukee making Thanksgiving dinner with nieces. When there's too many cooks in the kitchen kitchen... mimosas help! Cheers everyone," she wrote on Instagram.

Emily Simpson, Lizzie Rovsek

Amy Monet Photography

Emily Simpson & Lizzie Rovsek

The Real Housewives of Orange County star hosts her gal pals for a Friendsgiving benefiting Theriault House, a 24-hour emergency shelter for homeless families with children.

Russell Westbrook

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Russell Westbrook Why Not? Foundation

Russell Westbrook

The NBA star and his Russell Westbrook Why Not? Foundation help serve 600 meals to families and members of the local Los Angeles community ahead of Thanksgiving 2019.

Happy holidays!

