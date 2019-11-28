by Alyssa Morin | Thu., 28 Nov. 2019 10:24 AM
It's that time of year, when celebrities gather around for a morning of fun.
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade officially kicked off bright and early in New York City on Thursday, Nov. 28. As expected, many attendees braved the cold weather and strong winds but that didn't keep people from having a fun and festive morning.
Along with the larger-than-life balloons and floats, the parade was chock-full of famous guests and stellar performances.
Kelly Rowland, Billy Porter and Lea Michele were just a few celebrities who gave everyone chills when they began singing into the microphone. Idina Menzel also stole the show when she began belting out Christmas tunes.
"That was so much fun! Thank you @Macys," she tweeted after the parade was over. "Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!"
Moreover, the Black Eyed Peas and TLC duo, T-Boz and Chilli, made everyone's heart stop when they began belting out their iconic songs.
To see who celebrated the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, keep scrolling through our gallery below.
ECP/GC Images
The legendary singer looks like a winter wonderland with her all-white ensemble at the parade.
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
The former Destiny's Child singer serves lewks and vocals at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade on Thursday morning.
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Wearing a coat with her name slapped on the back, the legendary star brings fashion and flair to the parade.
Article continues below
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Michele gives everyone chills after performing a Christmas tune.
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
The "Adicto" singer makes hearts melt with his stellar performance.
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
The dynamic duo shuts down the parade after singing their iconic song, "No Scrubs."
Article continues below
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Naturally, the Pose star makes a grand entrance on Thursday morning with his fabulous ensemble and even more fabulous performance.
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
The Frozen star brings the heat to the parade with her killer vocals.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
The beloved group makes a splash at the annual celebration, especially when someone watching the parade from the window is seen dancing to their tunes.
Article continues below
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Gibson adds fun and whimsy to the parade with her colorful fashion and even more amazing singing skills.
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
The late-night host looks like he's having a ball at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade.
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
The K-Pop group steals the show on Thursday after they break out in dance and perform.
Article continues below
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?