by Alyssa Morin | Thu., 28 Nov. 2019 9:20 AM
Chef's kiss!
Jennifer Aniston put her cooking skills to good use on Wednesday night to celebrate Friendsgiving dinner with her favorite people, including Jimmy Kimmel. For the fun and fanciful occasion, The Morning Show actress made something extra special for her pal and late-night host.
Nope, it wasn't a special turkey or stuffing, instead, she made the 52-year-old star some "f*%king Friendsgiving enchiladas," as she so eloquently put it on Instagram for her 20.7 million followers to read.
While it might seem odd that the Friends alum made the Mexican dish for the Thanksgiving holiday, there's some backstory about it. Nearly a year ago, Aniston appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and the two began talking about her Friendsgiving meals.
"On Thanksgiving, I cook a lot of stuff. Turkey, yams, sweet potatoes," Kimmel explained to the iconic actress, who recently posted the clip on Instagram Stories. "At your event, we have all of those things. So, then I'm making the same thing everyone had the night before, again. So, in essence you turned my meal into leftovers."
The late-night host then suggested Jen use her love for Mexican food as inspiration for her Friendsgiving celebrations. "I know you love Mexican food. Graciasgiving would be a nice thing. Or Amigosgiving," Jimmy said. "If you start doing it everyone will follow suit... Just like with your haircuts, everyone gets the same thing!"
Lo and behold, The Morning Show actress delivered!
"Ok, @jimmykimmel… here are your f*%king Friendsgiving enchiladas," she cheekily captioned her Instagram post, alongside a photo of her holding the dish. Additionally, she shared a video of the 52-year-old star chuckling over the meal at the pre-Thanksgiving dinner.
It's safe to say, Jen's celebration was a hit.
