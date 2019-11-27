by kelli boyle | Wed., 27 Nov. 2019 10:35 AM
Dancing is quite the workout. James Van Der Beekknows this all too well.
The Dawson's Creek alum was a fan favorite on season 28 of Dancing With The Stars before shockingly being sent home just before this week's finale. Now that the season has come to a close (with Bachelorette star Hannah Brown taking home the mirror ball trophy), Van Der Beek is looking back on his time on the show—and his body.
The star shared a side-by-side photo on Instagram on Wednesday showcasing the physical transformation his rigorous dance schedule did to his physique. "Fight training vs. dancing," he wrote in his caption. "I'd been training in Muy Thai three days a week for about six months (for the next project I'm writing) when I hit pause to dance six hours a day. Now I can rhumba."
In the photo on the left, the Pose alum looks very fit while posing in his mirror. The photo on the right, however, shows the ways dance training helped make his muscles appear more lean and defined.
And Pose star Ryan Jamaal Swain, a fellow dancer, is impressed! The actor praised Van Der Beek's tribute to the art form. "Word!!!!!" he simply commented.
Fans of the star are equally impressed by the star's physical transformation. As one fan wrote, "Dancing is no joke." Chimed in another, "Dang what a transformation!"
Now, please excuse us while we look up the nearest dance studio.
