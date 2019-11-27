It's trip time on The Real Housewives of Orange County. The ladies left California for the humidity of Miami on a trip hosted by newbie Braunwyn Windham-Burke. Trips are when old wounds are healed, everybody comes together and it's just a pleasant time for all, right? You've seen Real Housewives, you know that's not how this works.

Going into the trip, Kelly Dodd was on the outs with Shannon Storms Beador, Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson, aka the Tres Amigas. So, when all of them were out at a club and the drinks were flowing, things got catty—on day one.

"I'm all about change, and, like, that blonde is, like, ridiculous. You've got to get rid of that f—king ‘do. It's the f—king worst!" Kelly said about Gina Kirschenheiter's hair.