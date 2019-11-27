The ladies from the Garden State head to Jamaica in the Wednesday, Nov. 27 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and along with the rum flowing steadily, so is the drama.

In the below exclusive sneak peek, everybody's at dinner (after a rum tasting) and the loaded questions start flying. It all starts when they start talking about kids, specifically does Dolores Catania want to have kids with her boyfriend David? He already has four, she already has two, so they're probably set there. But the questions keep flying. Why didn't David go to Melissa Gorga's birthday party? As Dolores previously said, he was working.

"I wanted to meet him," Jackie Goldschneider says.