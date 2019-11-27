Hello from the other side!

On Tuesday, Adele returned to Twitter to give her millions of followers an important reminder: To register to vote!

Addressing her fellow U.K. voters, the "Hello" singer wrote, "Don't forget to Register to Vote before midnight tonight U.K." She even shared a voter's registration link to ensure that everyone's voice will be heard in the 2019 United Kingdom General Election, which takes place on December 12.

This friendly reminder marks Adele's first tweet of 2019. Her last message into the Twitterverse was on December 13, 2018 to spread awareness for Grenfell United, a campaign created to provide aid and resources to the victims of the 2017 Grenfell Tower Fire. "FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS – NEVER FORGET GRENFELL," she wrote.

Prior to that tweet, she gave her pal Drake a shout-out after catching one of his Los Angeles shows from his 2018 The Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour.