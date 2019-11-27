Lifetime sure does love a One Tree Hill reunion, and we love them for it.

The new holiday movie A Christmas Wish once again reunites Hilarie Burton, who played Peyton Sawyer, and Tyler Hilton, who played Chris Keller, as best friends who are probably going to fall in love. E! News has your first look at the new movie above, which also stars One Tree Hill's Lee Norris and Colin Fickes.

In A Christmas Wish, Burton plays Faith, a woman who is encouraged by her sister Maddie (Megan Park, Hilton's IRL wife) to participate in their town's annual tradition by writing down her "true heart's desire" on a slip of paper and putting it in a wooden wishing box. Faith's wish is to experience true love for the first time, and the very next day, she meets the "handsome and eligible" Andrew (Cristian de la Fuente).

Did Faith's Christmas wish come true with Andrew, or is the wish actually leading her to her best friend Wyatt (Hilton)? We'll have to wait until the movie airs to find out!