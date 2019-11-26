Would you believe Blake Shelton's never won a Grammy?
Kelly Clarkson had trouble believing it during an interview with E! Daily Pop's Carissa Culiner, after the top 11 performance episode of The Voice. Clarkson herself has three, and Shelton has been nominated eight times but has never won.
"I can't believe you've never won a Grammy!" she says.
"Don't rub it in, we're on television!" he tells her.
"I mean, you've had more number ones than any artist I know. Like, that's the truth," Kelly says.
If she's correct, then this year will be the year for Shelton, who just won Single of the Year at the CMAs for "God's Country."
Clarkson has her own success to celebrate as well, since The Kelly Clarkson Show got renewed for a second season, meaning she's often on NBC twice a day.
"I only recently realized that NBC stands for 'Nothing But Clarkson,' because it's all day, and all night," Shelton jokes.
Clarkson says the only hard part about being on TV so much is making sure there's time for her kids.
"But we're figuring it out, it's good," she says.
Watch the interview with Shelton and Clarkson above.
The Voice is currently in the midst of narrowing down its finalists for season 17. Shelton has two singers still in the game, while Clarkson has three (one of which is the duo Hello Sunday). The Top 11 will become the top 10 in tonight's episode, and the season will continue until the finale on December 17.
The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.
E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family.